IHC orders medical board on Imran Khan's request for transfer to Shifa Hospital

Summary The case was heard by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro. Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI founder

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the formation of a medical board while announcing its verdict on a petition seeking the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

The case was heard by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro. Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI founder, while Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat and Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez were also present.

During the hearing, Khosa argued that since the October, the PTI founder had been complaining about vision problems in his right eye, but prison doctors treated the matter as normal. He said Imran Khan was later shifted to PIMS after his eyesight had nearly deteriorated, and neither his family nor lawyers were informed.

The court directed that Khosa be allowed to complete his arguments first and instructed the Advocate General Islamabad to review the medical reports and relevant decisions.

Khosa, citing jail rules and previous court rulings, said there were serious concerns about the PTI founder’s health and life and that immediate medical care was necessary. The court then directed both sides to continue their arguments.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked in which case former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been granted relief. The Advocate General replied that it was through a writ petition.

Justice Tahir observed that the decision would be made according to the law and questioned what would happen if the prisoner was not satisfied. The Advocate General responded that the satisfaction of the medical officer was required, not that of the prisoner.

The court remarked that treatment was already being provided and suggested that a check-up could now be conducted at Shifa Hospital while allowing access to personal physicians. It noted that the government had acknowledged treatment was ongoing and that Dr Nadeem Qureshi was an excellent retina specialist.

During the proceedings, Aleema Khan said the officials were not telling the truth and were lying throughout the day. Justice Tahir responded that Dr Nadeem Qureshi could inform the PTI founder’s doctors about the medical developments.

Later, the Islamabad High Court announced its reserved verdict and disposed of the petition, ordering the formation of a medical board and directing authorities to inform the family in accordance with jail rules.

The court further directed that Dr Nadeem Qureshi remain in contact with the family. It also ordered that Dr Arif from PIMS and Dr Nadeem Qureshi be included in the medical board.

According to the ruling, the board will decide whether the PTI founder should be shifted to a hospital. The Chief Commissioner Islamabad will constitute the medical board.

However, the court rejected the request to include the personal physicians of the PTI founder in the medical board.

