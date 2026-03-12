IHC clears registrar objections on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's appeals

Summary IHC resolves objections in Toshakhana-II case, ordering registrar to assign numbers to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s appeals. Lawyers highlighted delays in power of attorney

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the registrar’s office to assign numbers to the appeals filed by PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case, after resolving objections raised over the appeals’ filing.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the application seeking the removal of objections regarding the late filing of the appeals. Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, appeared before the court, accompanied by Imran Khan’s sister Almiya Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Intizar Panjhouta.

During proceedings, Salman Safdar stated that they had expected some relief during Ramadan and highlighted delays in receiving power of attorney documents, affecting representation in over 300 cases.

He added that the Chief Justice had assured him that genuine issues at their address would be addressed, and he submitted the application with a heavy heart due to pending authorizations from Adiala Jail authorities.

Justice Soomro remarked that there was no need for a power of attorney for filing appeals, but Safdar explained that the filing branch had been unresponsive.

The judge also noted that if the superintendent of Adiala Jail delays signing the power of attorney, the court could not interfere directly.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC directed the registrar’s office to remove objections and assign numbers to the appeals of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Salman Safdar requested that the court fix a future date, to which Justice Soomro replied that the appeals are already being listed weekly, and there should be no issue from the court’s side.

Following the proceedings, Almiya Khan inquired about the appeal numbers near the rostrum, prompting the judge to smile and remark that numbers had already been assigned.

Justice Soomro also praised the legal representation, noting, “Your lawyer is very strong,” to which Salman Safdar replied he would convey the message.