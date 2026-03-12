Weather turns pleasant after rain in Lahore, parts of country

Summary Heavy rain was reported in Lahore, Mianwali, Sargodha and other cities. Hailstorm and heavy rain were also recorded in Attock city and its surroundings

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The provincial metropolis and the parts of Punjab, KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday night, turning the weather pleasant.

Heavy rain was reported in Lahore, Mianwali, Sargodha and other cities. Hailstorm and heavy rain were also recorded in Attock city and its surroundings. Peshawar and its surrounding areas also received rain, which reduced the heat.

Thunderstorms occurred in Kundian, Phalia, Chashma and surrounding areas, heavy rain fell in Pind Dadan Khan and surrounding areas. Intermittent rain continued in Bhalwal and other areas, and thunderstorms also occurred in Muridke and surrounding areas.

Cold weather returned with rain in most areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and light snowfall in the mountains.



