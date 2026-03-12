Pakistan urges Israel to withdraw forces from occupied areas of Lebanon

Summary In a statement, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan reiterates its full support to Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity

GENEVA (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has said Israel should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from occupied Lebanese territories.

In a statement, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan reiterates its full support to Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, he said.

He added more than 400 civilians, including children and women, were killed in Israeli attacks, and more than 600,000 people were displaced due to Israeli operations.

He called for an immediate end to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and violations of international humanitarian law.

The Pakistani representative to the United Nations said that the authority to use force should be reserved only to the Lebanese state and its institutions.

Pakistan declares its support for strengthening the capacity of the Lebanese armed forces and welcomes the efforts of the Lebanese government to strengthen stability and state authority.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan strongly condemns the attacks on UN peacekeepers.

“UN peacekeepers were injured in Israeli attacks, their safety should be ensured. The Israeli military presence and locations in southern Lebanon are illegal and unacceptable.

“Israel should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from the occupied Lebanese territories, that full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 is essential for lasting peace, and that negotiations and diplomacy should be prioritised over confrontation in the region,” the ambassador said.

The Pakistani delegate said that the international community should take immediate steps to stop the tension, adding that Pakistan stands firmly with the government and people of Lebanon.

