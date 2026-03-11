Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to enhance bilateral cooperation amid regional tensions

Summary The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to continue close engagement to advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

This understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman.

They also expressed concern over the evolving regional situation in the Middle East and the wider region and its implications for regional peace and stability, as well as its wider consequences.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments.

Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Chinese foreign minister and shared Pakistan’s perspective and underscored the urgent need to ease tensions in the Middle East and the wider region.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability in the region.

The two leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and emphasized the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.