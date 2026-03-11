Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to enhance bilateral cooperation amid regional tensions

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to enhance bilateral cooperation amid regional tensions
Updated on

Summary The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to continue close engagement to advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

This understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman.

They also expressed concern over the evolving regional situation in the Middle East and the wider region and its implications for regional peace and stability, as well as its wider consequences.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments.

Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Chinese foreign minister and shared Pakistan’s perspective and underscored the urgent need to ease tensions in the Middle East and the wider region.

Also Read: DPM, Saudi FM discuss developments in Middle East

Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability in the region.

The two leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and emphasized the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Browse Topics
Bangladesh International

Related News

Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam meet Tashkent governor to strengthen Pakistan–Uzbekistan economic ties
Attaullah Tarar says operation Ghazab-lil-Haq continues against militants
Balochistan launches electric scooty scheme with subsidy
SUPARCO says Eid-ul-Fitr likely on March 21
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach