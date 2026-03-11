SUPARCO says Eid-ul-Fitr likely on March 21

Summary SUPARCO says the Shawwal moon will be born on 19 March but visibility is unlikely in Pakistan, suggesting 30 fasting days and Eid-ul-Fitr expected on 21 March.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO has predicted that the Shawwal moon is unlikely to be sighted on 19 March, indicating that Eid-ul-Fitr may fall on 21 March this year.

According to SUPARCO, the Shawwal moon will be born on 19 March at 6:23am (PST). However, by sunset on the same day, the moon’s age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, which significantly reduces the chances of visibility.

Based on astronomical calculations, the agency has indicated that the moon sighting on the evening of 19 March is unlikely, making it probable that Muslims across Pakistan will complete 30 days of fasting during Ramadan.

As a result, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on 21 March, though the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing moon sighting reports from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has convened a meeting on 19 March in Islamabad to sight the Shawwal moon. The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Scholars from different schools of thought, along with representatives from the Meteorological Department and other relevant institutions, will attend the session to examine evidence of the moon sighting before making the official announcement.