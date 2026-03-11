NA secretariat enforces austerity measures, 70pc official vehicles withdrawn

Summary Pakistan’s National Assembly launches austerity drive: 70% official vehicles withdrawn, MPs face 25% pay cut, foreign visits banned, 80% staff shift to work-from-home.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - On the instructions of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the National Assembly of Pakistan Secretariat has implemented wide-ranging austerity measures as part of the cost-cutting drive initiated by Shehbaz Sharif.

According to an official notification, 70% of government vehicles used by the Secretariat will remain off the road, while members of the National Assembly will face a 25% cut in salaries and allowances for two months.

The measures also include a complete ban on foreign visits by parliamentary delegations. Officers in Grade 20 and above, or those earning Rs300,000 or more per month, will contribute two days’ salary to the national exchequer.

In addition, all purchases in the Secretariat have been halted except for essential daily needs.

Around 80% of the staff will work from home and will not receive additional allowances during this period.

Committee meetings will be held virtually or online, and National Assembly sessions will be scheduled before sunset, with the parliament operating four working days a week.

The notification further states that electricity consumption will be reduced by 70%, unnecessary lights and electrical equipment will remain switched off, and utility expenses at the Secretariat cafeterias will also be cut by 70%.

Authorities have also decided to adopt paperless working to further reduce traditional expenditures.