NAB challenges Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's pleas against sentences in £190 million case

Summary NAB moves to dismiss Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension requests in the £190 million case. Islamabad High Court to decide if applications are admissible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A new development has emerged in the £190 million corruption case currently before the Islamabad High Court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), through its special prosecutor Rafaq Masood, has filed a miscellaneous petition asking the court to reject the requests filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi seeking suspension of their sentences.

Bushra Bibi holds 30-minute meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

Sources stated that the main appeal challenging the conviction has not yet been scheduled for hearing, and formal notices in the case have also not been issued.

NAB has argued that under these circumstances the applications seeking suspension of the sentence should not be considered maintainable.

The court will now examine the newly filed petition and decide whether the applications seeking suspension of the sentences can be taken up for hearing.