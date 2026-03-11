Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

NAB challenges Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's pleas against sentences in £190 million case

NAB challenges Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's pleas against sentences in £190 million case
Updated on

Summary NAB moves to dismiss Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension requests in the £190 million case. Islamabad High Court to decide if applications are admissible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A new development has emerged in the £190 million corruption case currently before the Islamabad High Court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), through its special prosecutor Rafaq Masood, has filed a miscellaneous petition asking the court to reject the requests filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi seeking suspension of their sentences.

Bushra Bibi holds 30-minute meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

Sources stated that the main appeal challenging the conviction has not yet been scheduled for hearing, and formal notices in the case have also not been issued.

NAB has argued that under these circumstances the applications seeking suspension of the sentence should not be considered maintainable.

The court will now examine the newly filed petition and decide whether the applications seeking suspension of the sentences can be taken up for hearing.

Browse Topics
IMRAN KHAN PTI Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Rain cools Islamabad, Rawalpindi as thunderstorms hit twin cities
Jaranwala church attack: SC to hear appeals against bail of suspects on March 12
Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pak Army targets Afghan Taliban posts in Zhob
Landslide cuts off Gilgit-Baltistan's road connectivity
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach