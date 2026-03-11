Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Jaranwala church attack: SC to hear appeals against bail of suspects on March 12

Summary Supreme Court to hear March 12 appeals on bail cancellation of 14 accused in Jaranwala church attack and blasphemy cases, Punjab seeks faster legal proceedings

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for appeals regarding the cancellation of bail for individuals named in the Jaranwala church attack and blasphemy cases.

A two-member bench, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, will hear the appeals on March 12.

The Punjab government has approached the apex court seeking the cancellation of bail for 14 accused, aiming to expedite legal proceedings against them in connection with the Jaranwala incidents.
 

