Lightning strike kills three members of same family in Shangla

SHANGLA (Dunya News) - A tragic incident occurred in Shangla, Alpurai Tehsil, where lightning struck a house, killing three members of a single family while two children survived unharmed.

Rescue officials reported that the lightning hit the home while the family members were inside.

The husband, wife, and one of their children died instantly as a result of the strike, leaving two other children fortunate enough to escape without injury.

Upon receiving the report, rescue teams rushed to the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary procedures and further investigation.

Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure proper documentation and safety measures in the area.