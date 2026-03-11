Nation observes martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali with religious devotion

Summary Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali with processions and strict security nationwide. In Karachi, routes were sealed while authorities reviewed arrangements amid ongoing probe into Feb 28 shooting

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The martyrdom day of Ali ibn Abi Talib is being observed across the country with deep religious devotion and respect, with processions taking place in various large and small cities under strict security arrangements.

In Karachi, several roads and streets in the Saddar area have been closed with the placement of containers as part of security measures.

Prior to the main procession, a mourning gathering will be held at Nishtar Park.

The central procession will conclude at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

In Rawalpindi, the central Youm-e-Ali procession concluded after reaching Imambargah Colonel Maqbool.

Similarly, in Peshawar, the procession ended at Imambargah Syed Alam Shah after passing through Kochi Bazaar before returning to the same location.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar reviewed the procession route and security arrangements in Karachi and directed authorities to ensure extraordinary security measures for the occasion.

Speaking to the media, the provincial home minister said an inquiry is underway regarding the February 28 incident and that it is premature to make any conclusions at this stage.

He added that no individual can be held responsible until the investigation is completed, while describing the transfer of police officers as an administrative matter.

It is worth noting that on February 28, 11 people were killed in a firing incident outside the United States Consulate Karachi.

It may be recalled that Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari had on Monday said in a press conference that strict security arrangements had been finalized across Punjab on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA), with more than 30,000 police personnel deployed to ensure the safety of processions and religious gatherings.