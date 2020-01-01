Usefull Information:

Basic Protective Measures against the New Coronavirus [COVID-19]

Wash your hands frequently

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early Dial 1166 health helpline

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance 1166 health helpline .

Corona Virus SYMPTOMS - HelpLine 1166

1 - Coughing

2 - Hot Fever

3 - Shortness of Breath

4 - Sore Throat

Coronavirus Incubation Period

The incubation period (time from exposure to the development of symptoms) of the virus is estimated to be between 2 and 14 days based on sources of WHO, China’s National Health Commission (NHC), and The United States CDC.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Mortality Rate

Initially, the World Health Organization (WHO) had mentioned 2% as a mortality rate however 3.4% Mortality Rate estimate by the WHO as of March 3.

Myths About COVID-19

1 - Cold weather and snow can’t kill the new Corona virus

2 - Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria

3 - New Corona Virus can’t be transmitted thorough mosquito bites

4 - There is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new corona virus

5 - The New corona virus can’t be transmitted thorough goods manufactured in China, OR any country reporting COVID-19 cases.

Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic In Pakistan!

(Situation DashBoard)

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Interactive Dashboard - Pakistan

