Two brothers killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two brother were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding trailer in Karachi on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.



According to details, the accident occurred in Karimabad area near Furniture Market where a speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle, killing a teen-aged boy on the spot and injuring his brother.



Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital where the injured by succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The deceased were identified as Tabish and Atif.

