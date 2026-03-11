DPM, Saudi FM discuss developments in Middle East

Summary Ishaq Dar and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged views on ongoing deliberations at the United Nations Security Council

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed evolving developments in the Middle East and the wider region.



Ishaq Dar and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged views on ongoing deliberations at the United Nations Security Council.



Ishaq shared Pakistan’s perspective, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and diplomatic engagement to support de-escalation and promote peace and stability across the region and beyond, the Foreign Office Spokespersons said in a press release.

