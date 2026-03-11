Govt notifies four-day workweek for offices

Summary The notification formalizes the change, marking a significant shift in the working routine of government institutions. Offices will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday under the new timetable

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Tuesday notified a four-day workweek for government offices, effective immediately, with the Cabinet Division directing that offices will operate from Monday to Thursday under the revised schedule.



The notification formalizes the change, marking a significant shift in the working routine of government institutions. Offices will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday under the new timetable.



In addition, the Cabinet Division has instructed officers in federal and provincial institutions drawing Grade-20 salaries or earning above Rs 300,000 per month to voluntarily accept a two-day salary deduction. The measure will not apply to employees in the health and education sectors.



The notification has been issued in line with the austerity package unveiled a day earlier by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

