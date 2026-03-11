Major reshuffle in Punjab School Education Department

Summary The Punjab School Education Department on Tuesday made large-scale transfers and postings of senior officials across the province

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab School Education Department on Tuesday made large-scale transfers and postings of senior officials across the province.



The Secretary of the Punjab School Education Department Mudassar Riaz has issued a notification in this regard.



As per the notification, Nazir Hussain, the CEO Education Lahore, has been transferred and posted as DEO (District Education Officer) Mianwali, while Tariq Mahmood, CEO Education, has been transferred from Rawalpindi to Lahore.



Similarly, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, CEO Education Wazirabad, has been transferred to Rawalpindi, and Asif Masood has been posted as CEO Education Wazirabad.



Irshad Nazar Abbas has been appointed as CEO Education Rajanpur, while the services of Aqila Intikhab Khan, CEO Education Jhang, have been withdrawn.



Tanveer Ahmed has been appointed as CEO Education Jhang, while Malik Tariq Abbas, DEO Mianwali, has been removed from his position with immediate effect.

