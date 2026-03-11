Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kuwait amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversation with Kuwait’s FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

They expressed deep concern over regional developments, including attacks on Kuwait, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

DPM Dar conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the leadership and people of Kuwait and emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and de-escalation to promote peace and stability in the region.

They also exchanged views on matters under consideration at the United Nations Security Council and reaffirmed the historic, brotherly Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Earlier, Dar and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed evolving developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

Ishaq Dar and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged views on ongoing deliberations at the United Nations Security Council.

Ishaq shared Pakistan’s perspective, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and diplomatic engagement to support de-escalation and promote peace and stability across the region and beyond, the Foreign Office Spokespersons said in a press release.
 

