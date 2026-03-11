Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Bushra Bibi holds 30-minute meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

Summary Bushra Bibi met Imran Khan at Adiala Jail for 30 minutes. They discussed his health, eye treatment and ongoing legal appeals before both were taken back to their prison cells

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - A meeting between Bushra Bibi and the founder of PTI Imran Khan was arranged at Adiala Jail.

According to jail report, Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet Imran Khan in the conference room of the prison facility.

The meeting reportedly lasted for about 30 minutes.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi granted pre-arrest bail in Toshakhana and May 9 cases

Reports said that during the meeting, discussions were held regarding the PTI founder’s health, his eye condition and the ongoing medical treatment.

In addition, the two also talked about the appeals currently under hearing in courts and other legal matters related to the cases.

According to jail officials, once the meeting concluded, both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were escorted back to their respective cells inside the prison.

