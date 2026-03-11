Landslide cuts off Gilgit-Baltistan's road connectivity

Summary Heavy rain and landslides block Karakoram Highway, cutting Gilgit-Baltistan off from Pakistan; hundreds stranded, 60 passengers moved to safe shelters as rescue work continues

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Heavy rainfall and landslides have severed Gilgit-Baltistan’s road connections with other parts of Pakistan.

Officials reported that several sections of the Karakoram Highway in Upper Kohistan were blocked due to rain and landslides, halting traffic.

Hundreds of passengers and cargo vehicles have been stranded, causing significant difficulties.

Authorities are carrying out rescue and repair operations to restore road access as quickly as possible.

District officials confirmed that 60 stranded passengers have been safely moved to a temporary shelter.

