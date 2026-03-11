Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pak Army targets Afghan Taliban posts in Zhob

Summary Pakistani forces targeted Posts No. 2 and 3, used by Afghan Taliban in the Zhob District sector.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army carried out a strong retaliatory action against militant positions in the Zhob sector along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, security sources said on Wednesday.

According to officials, Pakistani forces targeted Posts No. 2 and 3, used by Afghan Taliban in the Zhob District sector. The swift and forceful response forced the militants to flee their positions, abandoning their weapons and equipment.

Security sources added that Pakistani troops seized Russian-made 73mm HGL-9 heavy grenade launchers from the positions held by the militants.

Officials further stated that the ongoing operations are aimed at countering militant elements involved in terrorist activities in the country. They claimed that decisive countermeasures by Pakistani forces are compelling these groups to retreat.

Security officials said that Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq is currently underway and will continue until its objectives are fully achieved.

