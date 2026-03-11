Rain cools Islamabad, Rawalpindi as thunderstorms hit twin cities

Summary Rain continued in different areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Thunderstorms hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday, bringing heavy and light rain to the twin cities and significantly lowering the temperature, making the weather pleasant.

The rainfall led to a noticeable drop in temperature, turning the weather pleasant for residents.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain has been predicted in the coming days.

