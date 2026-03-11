Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Rain cools Islamabad, Rawalpindi as thunderstorms hit twin cities

Updated on

Summary Rain continued in different areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Thunderstorms hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday, bringing heavy and light rain to the twin cities and significantly lowering the temperature, making the weather pleasant.

Rain continued in different areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday as thunderstorms swept across the region.

The rainfall led to a noticeable drop in temperature, turning the weather pleasant for residents.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain has been predicted in the coming days.
 

