ECP forms committee to finalize local body elections in Islamabad

Summary ECP forms a committee for Islamabad local body elections to finalize town boundaries, union councils, and draft amendments under the ICT Local Government Ordinance 2026

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a significant step regarding local body elections following a request from the Ministry of Interior.

The ECP has constituted a committee tasked with finalizing matters related to the upcoming local elections and issued an official notification in this regard.

The committee in Islamabad comprises various key officials to oversee local government electoral matters.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa will serve as the convener, while Zafar Iqbal Hussain has been appointed as a member. Additional members include Nadeem Qasim and Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The committee’s responsibilities include finalizing the notification of town corporation boundaries and determining the number of union councils within each town corporation.

They will also ensure the provision of authentic maps and area names according to the approved delimitations.

Furthermore, the committee will prepare a draft for amendments to the ICT Local Government Conduct of Elections Rules 2015.

Amendments under the ICT Local Government Amendment Ordinance 2026 are expected to be finalized promptly. The committee will hold regular meetings to complete these matters efficiently.

The ECP confirmed that the committee was formed in response to a request from the Ministry of Interior submitted the previous day, marking a decisive step in organizing Islamabad’s local body elections.

