Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Maryam Nawaz approves new law to eliminate illegal weapons in Punjab

Maryam Nawaz approves new law to eliminate illegal weapons in Punjab
Updated on

Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves Punjab Surrender Illicit Arms Act 2026 and assigns CCD to eliminate illegal weapons, launching a crackdown on weapons culture after Eid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has assigned the Crime Control Department (CCD) the responsibility of eliminating illegal weapons across the province.

The chief minister directed authorities to launch a full-scale campaign against the weapons culture after Eid al-Fitr. For the first time in Punjab, a comprehensive law has been prepared to curb weapons display and the illegal use of firearms.

CM Maryam announces CCD as Punjab's premier investigation agency

Maryam Nawaz has approved The Punjab Surrender Illicit Arms Act 2026, which includes provisions aimed at eliminating all forms of illegal weapons.

Under the new law, even antique weapons displayed in homes will require a special permit.

After the implementation of the act, individuals possessing illegal arms will be required to surrender them to the CCD.

Browse Topics
Maryam Nawaz Pakistan

Related News

ECP forms committee to finalize local body elections in Islamabad
NAB challenges Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's pleas against sentences in £190 million case
Rain cools Islamabad, Rawalpindi as thunderstorms hit twin cities
Jaranwala church attack: SC to hear appeals against bail of suspects on March 12
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach