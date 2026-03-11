Maryam Nawaz approves new law to eliminate illegal weapons in Punjab

Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approves Punjab Surrender Illicit Arms Act 2026 and assigns CCD to eliminate illegal weapons, launching a crackdown on weapons culture after Eid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has assigned the Crime Control Department (CCD) the responsibility of eliminating illegal weapons across the province.

The chief minister directed authorities to launch a full-scale campaign against the weapons culture after Eid al-Fitr. For the first time in Punjab, a comprehensive law has been prepared to curb weapons display and the illegal use of firearms.

Maryam Nawaz has approved The Punjab Surrender Illicit Arms Act 2026, which includes provisions aimed at eliminating all forms of illegal weapons.

Under the new law, even antique weapons displayed in homes will require a special permit.

After the implementation of the act, individuals possessing illegal arms will be required to surrender them to the CCD.