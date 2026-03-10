CM Maryam announces CCD as Punjab's premier investigation agency

Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif upgrades CCD into a premier investigation agency with modern forensic tools, AI surveillance, and expanded offices across all districts.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to elevate the Crime Control Department (CCD) into Punjab’s premier investigation agency, aiming to strengthen crime control and public trust.

The CM said the CCD’s scope will be expanded and modelled on five of the world’s leading crime control agencies, incorporating advanced forensic techniques, investigative skills, modern technology, AI-based software, and state-of-the-art intelligence surveillance.

Specialised machinery and equipment will be provided to track and monitor criminals, while the department’s headquarters will be upgraded with cutting-edge facilities.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced that CCD offices, police stations, and residential units will be established in every division, district, and tehsil of Punjab. Following Eid-ul-Fitr, a campaign against illegal firearms will be launched across the province.

The CCD’s initiatives have already yielded results: homicide and crimes against women have dropped significantly, robberies have decreased by 77 percent, mobile and bag snatching by 49 percent, vehicle theft by 17 percent, attempted murders by 31 percent, and kidnappings for ransom by 45 percent compared with last year.

A new law will be introduced to curb illegal arms. The CM has also tasked the CCD with tackling acid attack cases and establishing a modern criminal research and investigation centre within the department.