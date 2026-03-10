Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

11 World Bank project workers recovered in Balochistan

11 World Bank project workers recovered in Balochistan
Updated on

Summary Eleven officials and labourers working on a World Bank-supported water channels project were recovered in Khuzdar after being kidnapped last month, police confirmed.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Eleven officials and labourers associated with a project funded by the World Bank have been recovered after being kidnapped in Khuzdar, police sources confirmed.

According to police officials, the victims were abducted on October 22 from the Karkh area of Khuzdar district while working on a water channels project supported by the World Bank.

Among those kidnapped was the project manager of a private company overseeing the project.
Six of the abducted labourers belonged to Sindh.

Police sources said all eleven individuals were recovered late last night, and the recovery has been officially confirmed by Khuzdar police.

 

