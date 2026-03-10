Azam Tarar warns against debate on Pakistan's foreign policy amid regional tensions

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar warns against irresponsible remarks on Pakistan’s foreign policy, saying the country is a nuclear state and action will be taken if any red line is crossed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said Pakistan is a nuclear power and a defensive state with a key role in the region, urging restraint in debates related to the country’s foreign policy.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the law minister said the regional situation is tense and Pakistan has a clear stance regarding its defense and foreign policy, adding that the current situation has caused deep concern across the world.

He said Pakistan has tried to find a diplomatic solution to the issue and presented its position strongly at the United Nations Security Council.

He urged people to avoid unnecessary debate on Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the prime minister is in contact with countries in the region and, in view of the tense regional situation, has postponed his planned visit to Russia.

He added that under Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has the right to freedom of expression, but certain legal restrictions exist.

He stressed that caution is necessary regarding matters related to Islam, national security and state interests, warning that the law will take action if any red line is crossed.

Speaking on the occasion, Attaullah Tarar said some people follow trends merely to gain more views, which can create the impression among Muslim countries that such remarks represent state policy.

He urged that foreign policy should not be sacrificed for local politics.

Pakistan targeted militants, not civilians in Afghanistan: Ataullah Tarar

He further stated that Pakistan maintains close and friendly relations with countries in the region and unnecessary comments about foreign policy on social media could prove harmful.

Attaullah Tarar added that his oath and the Constitution bind him to speak in accordance with the position of the Foreign Office. He said personal likes, dislikes or political agendas should not influence comments on such sensitive matters.

The information minister also noted that statements made in Pakistani media are sometimes perceived abroad as official state policy, therefore caution is necessary when commenting on social and electronic media, although criticism related to domestic politics remains permissible.