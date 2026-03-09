Pakistan targeted militants, not civilians in Afghanistan: Ataullah Tarar

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar says Pakistan targeted militant hideouts in Afghanistan using precise intelligence, rejecting claims of civilian casualties and calling Afghan statements propaganda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar has said that Pakistan did not target any civilian areas in Afghanistan during its operations.

Speaking to Arab News, Ataullah Tarar stated that Pakistan is carrying out actions against militant hideouts inside Afghanistan based on precise intelligence.

He emphasized that no civilian areas were targeted and that Pakistan is only striking terrorist infrastructure and their support networks.

He further said that the figures presented by the Afghan Taliban government are imaginary and not worthy of serious comment.

According to him, claims made by the spokesperson of the Afghan Ministry of Defence about battlefield successes against Pakistan are merely propaganda.

The information minister also rejected reports of Afghan civilian casualties reported by the Taliban regime and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

He stated that the UN agency operating in Kabul relies entirely on information provided by the Taliban government.

He added that joint attacks by the Afghan Taliban and terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan confirm the existence of a nexus between the Taliban administration and multiple terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

Ataullah Tarar further said that all attacks by the Afghan Taliban regime were responded to promptly and effectively, adding that Pakistan precisely targeted terrorists and their facilitators, including Afghan Taliban military bases.