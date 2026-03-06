Attaullah Tarar says 527 Taliban fighters killed in operation Ghazab-lil-Haq

Attaullah Tarar says Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq inflicted heavy losses on Afghan Taliban, killing 527 fighters, destroying 237 posts and targeting 62 locations across Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has shared the latest update on Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, stating that Afghan Taliban fighters have suffered heavy losses during the ongoing military campaign.

According to Tarar, a total of 527 members of the Afghan Taliban regime have been killed while more than 755 have been injured during the operation so far.

He further stated that 237 enemy check posts have been destroyed, while 38 additional posts have been captured by the forces during the course of the operation.

The information minister added that 205 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery guns belonging to the Afghan Taliban were also destroyed during the clashes.

In addition, 62 locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted in air operations, damaging militant hideouts and military installations.

Tarar said that operations are continuing to achieve the objectives of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, adding that security forces are advancing against the enemy with an effective strategy.