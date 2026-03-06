Roads leading to Islamabad's Red Zone closed ahead of expected protests

Margalla Road and the route passing through the Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Several roads leading to the Red Zone in Islamabad were closed on Friday as authorities prepared for expected protests by religious parties, according to the city’s police.

Officials said Margalla Road and the route passing through the Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone. However, all other access points to the area have been closed.

In a statement on X, the police said traffic heading towards China Chowk via Fazal-e-Haq Road will also remain blocked. Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternative route.

ٹریفک ایڈوائزری

مورخہ 6 مارچ 2026



ریڈ زون میں داخلے کے لئے مارگلہ روڈ اور میریٹ ہوٹل کے راستے کھلے رہیں گے۔



ان راستوں کے علاوہ ریڈ زون کی طرف جانے والے تمام داخلی راستے بند رہیں گے۔



اسی طرح کلثوم پلازہ فضل حق روڈ بجانب چائنہ چوک ٹریفک کے لئے بند رہے گی۔



شہری متبادل کے طور پر… pic.twitter.com/HnGCw110P6 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2026

Authorities announced several traffic diversions to manage the situation. Vehicles travelling from Polyclinic towards Lal Quarter Chowk will be diverted through Luqman Hakim Road, while Saddar Road has also been suggested as an alternative route.

Commuters moving between G-6 and F-6 sectors have been advised to use the China Chowk underpass or travel through Seventh Avenue to Jinnah Avenue. Traffic from Abpara Chowk towards Serena Hotel will also be redirected.

Motorists coming from Club Road or Bara Kahu have been advised to follow the route via Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road.

The advisory comes ahead of a planned protest march from G-6 to D-Chowk, with all roads leading to D-Chowk expected to remain closed.

Police have urged citizens to stay informed through the traffic helpline 1915 or by listening to live updates on ITF FM 92.4.

