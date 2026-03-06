Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Roads leading to Islamabad's Red Zone closed ahead of expected protests

Roads leading to Islamabad's Red Zone closed ahead of expected protests

Pakistan

Margalla Road and the route passing through the Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Several roads leading to the Red Zone in Islamabad were closed on Friday as authorities prepared for expected protests by religious parties, according to the city’s police.

Officials said Margalla Road and the route passing through the Islamabad Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone. However, all other access points to the area have been closed.

In a statement on X, the police said traffic heading towards China Chowk via Fazal-e-Haq Road will also remain blocked. Citizens have been advised to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternative route.

Authorities announced several traffic diversions to manage the situation. Vehicles travelling from Polyclinic towards Lal Quarter Chowk will be diverted through Luqman Hakim Road, while Saddar Road has also been suggested as an alternative route.

Commuters moving between G-6 and F-6 sectors have been advised to use the China Chowk underpass or travel through Seventh Avenue to Jinnah Avenue. Traffic from Abpara Chowk towards Serena Hotel will also be redirected.

Motorists coming from Club Road or Bara Kahu have been advised to follow the route via Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road.

The advisory comes ahead of a planned protest march from G-6 to D-Chowk, with all roads leading to D-Chowk expected to remain closed.

Police have urged citizens to stay informed through the traffic helpline 1915 or by listening to live updates on ITF FM 92.4.
 

Related Topics
Islamabad



Related News