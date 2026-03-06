PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on fuel hoarders amid supply concerns

PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has adequate petrol reserves, orders strict action against hoarders and directs provinces to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and monitoring system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A high-level meeting on petroleum products was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where officials informed that sufficient petrol reserves are available in the country.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Petroleum briefed participants on petroleum reserves in light of the evolving regional situation and stated that adequate stocks of petroleum products are available to meet the country’s requirements.

The prime minister directed provincial governments to take strict legal action against hoarders of petroleum products.

He ordered that any petrol pump involved in creating an artificial shortage through hoarding should be immediately sealed, its licence cancelled, and legal action initiated against those responsible.

He also instructed the Petroleum Minister to visit the provinces and, in coordination with provincial governments, prepare a comprehensive strategy and planning to ensure conservation of petroleum products and their uninterrupted supply to the public.

The prime minister further directed that a dashboard be developed to monitor the movement of petroleum products so that real-time data could be shared with the provinces and transportation of fuel could be effectively monitored.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Ahsan Iqbal Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Owais Leghari, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar Khan, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad, as well as chief secretaries of the four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.