Govt considers four-day workweek amid fuel supply concerns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government is considering introducing a four-day workweek and reduced office hours as part of potential energy conservation measures amid fears of fuel supply disruptions caused by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

A special committee monitoring petroleum supplies reviewed the proposal during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Officials said the panel discussed several options to reduce the consumption of petrol, diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as global energy markets face pressure due to escalating regional conflict.

Among the proposals under discussion are shifting offices to a four-day working week with shorter hours and moving educational institutions to online learning, similar to arrangements adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the committee remained divided over how quickly such steps should be implemented. Some members supported immediate conservation measures to protect fuel reserves, while others warned that sudden restrictions could create public anxiety and trigger panic buying.

Officials said the government’s current fuel reserves are estimated to last about 25 days, prompting authorities to explore ways to manage demand more effectively.

The meeting also took place shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed seasoned bureaucrat Hamed Yaqub Sheikh as the new petroleum secretary.

Sources said the committee also discussed reducing fuel allowances for government departments and adopting a phased approach to conservation measures instead of introducing all restrictions at once.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to secure additional fuel supplies or maintain existing agreements through alternative routes.

Officials from Pakistan State Oil, Pak Arab Refinery Company and Pakistan Refinery Limited are also engaging with regional suppliers to replenish national reserves.

Authorities were informed that the cost of a single LNG cargo has surged to around $70 million, compared with roughly $30 million before the recent crisis, reflecting the impact of supply disruptions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the committee reviewed multiple supply and pricing scenarios to ensure preparedness while maintaining stability in domestic energy supplies.

The committee is expected to finalise its recommendations and present them to the prime minister, after which the proposals may be submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet for approval.

Despite the uncertainty, officials said fuel stocks currently remain sufficient and there is no immediate threat to the availability of petroleum products, although authorities continue to closely monitor the evolving global situation.

