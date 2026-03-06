IGP reviews progress on police IT projects, digital citizen services

IGP Punjab Abdul Kareem reviewed police IT projects, expanding digital citizen services via the Pakistan Police App for online reports, tracking, and document verification

LAHORE (APP) - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Abdul Kareem on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on ongoing police IT projects and proposals to expand digital services for citizens in line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson,the meeting was briefed on various digitalisation initiatives aimed at enhancing citizen facilitation and improving policing through modern technology.

Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Authority and DIG IT gave a detailed briefing to the IGP Punjab regarding ongoing digitalisation measures and future IT-based reforms.

During the briefing,it was informed that the scope of digital citizen services was being expanded under the Pakistan Police App to provide more facilities to the public.

Abdul Kareem directed that police rules should be updated under the CM’s initiative to further improve IT platforms and digital policing systems.

The spokesperson said that through Police Khidmat Marakaz,citizens would soon be able to register missing reports online and track the progress of investigations.

In collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), online verification of documents including national identity cards,passports and educational certificates would also be ensured.

The spokesperson added that citizens would be able to receive updates about missing reports,FIRs and the basic status of investigations from home without visiting police stations.

Additional IG Investigation,Additional IG Logistics and Procurement,Additional IG Operations,MD Safe Cities, DIG Traffic,DIG Logistics and Procurement and AIG IT along with other senior officers attended the meeting.