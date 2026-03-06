Punjab decides to clear flood zones, approves proposal for 17 mini dams

The chief minister directed authorities to take decisive action to clear all flood zones within three months.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reviewed post-flood management measures and approved several key steps to reduce flood risks across the province.

During a meeting chaired by CM Punjab, officials from relevant departments gave a detailed briefing on flood prevention and emergency preparedness.

The chief minister directed authorities to take decisive action to clear all flood zones within three months and ensure a strict ban on new construction in these areas. Officials informed the meeting that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had already issued a ruling prohibiting construction in designated flood zones.

Participants also agreed on a proposal to build 17 mini dams at various locations in Punjab to improve water management. In addition, initial approval was granted for the construction of a dam in Chiniot after completion of its feasibility report.

The meeting also decided to increase water storage capacity at Kalabagh and Sadhnai, while the chief minister directed authorities to introduce inflatable dam technology in the province to better control water flow.

Authorities further decided to restructure the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab by establishing eight new wings to improve disaster response.

Officials informed the meeting that 186 roads spanning 563 kilometres, 446 culverts, and one bridge damaged by floods have already been restored across the province.

The chief minister also approved the provision of modern equipment for Rescue 1122 to enhance flood response operations. The equipment includes 10 landing crafts, boat-carrier trucks, modern navigation and communication systems, and flying lifebuoy jackets.

According to the briefing, Punjab’s five rivers currently include 1,990 high-risk flood zones, 1,278 medium-risk zones, and 3,169 low-risk zones. Authorities are also working on 183 irrigation projects, while 298 drains and flood channels along with 67 drainage systems will undergo desilting.

Officials warned that rainfall this year could be 28% higher than normal, prompting the government to take precautionary measures in advance.

