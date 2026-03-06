Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

PM expresses solidarity with Turkiye, Azerbaijan after recent attacks

PM expresses solidarity with Turkiye, Azerbaijan after recent attacks

Pakistan

He termed such attacks reprehensible and warned that such actions risk further escalation and could undermine regional peace and stability

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep concern over the recent attacks targeting the brotherly countries of Türkiye and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Turkish people.

In his separate posts on social media platform X, the prime minister said he joined the people of Pakistan in expressing complete solidarity with their “brave Turkish and Azerbajani brothers and sisters” during this challenging time.

He termed such attacks reprehensible and warned that such actions risk further escalation and could undermine regional peace and stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for maximum restraint and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to uphold respect for sovereignty and maintain peace and stability in the region.
 

Related Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News