Notifications for delimitation, formation of 439 LG institutions in Punjab issued

Pakistan

After the gazette notification, the process will begin for the formal establishment of the new local government institutions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Notifications for the delimitation and formation of 439 local government institutions in Punjab have been issued.

The number of local government bodies in Punjab has seen a record increase. Under the Punjab Local Government Act 2013, there were previously 229 local government institutions in the province, including 182 municipal committees and 11 municipal corporations. The new notifications include details regarding the status, names, and boundaries of these local bodies.

The details have also been shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan. After addressing objections and completing other legal requirements, a gazette notification will be issued.

After the gazette notification, the process will begin for the formal establishment of the new local government institutions, along with the transfer of powers and assets and steps to make them fully operational.
 

