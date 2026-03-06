'Sufficient stocks of petroleum products available in country'

The government had decided to continuously monitor the supply of petroleum products due to the changing situation in the region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government committee formed to monitor petroleum products has stated that ample reserves of petroleum products are available in the country, and there is no immediate risk of a shortage.

The government had decided to continuously monitor the supply of petroleum products due to the changing situation in the region. The government committee conducted a detailed review of global oil prices, freight, and insurance costs in the international market.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting regarding the oil supply chain. The government committee will present its final recommendations and a comprehensive implementation plan to the Prime Minister today (Friday).

The committee also decided to continue holding meetings on a daily basis to review the energy situation. A strict crackdown was also decided against hoarding, illegal storage, and smuggling.

During the meeting, there was agreement on joint action between provincial governments, OGRA, and other relevant institutions.

The Finance Minister stated that contacts are ongoing to secure alternative supply routes and additional oil supplies from friendly countries. The government’s priority is to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.

Muhammad Aurangzeb added that measures are being taken to maintain stability in the local market despite possible global pressures.

The meeting also reviewed various emergency and alternative plans for energy supply, as well as the status and schedules of LNG and LPG supply chains. Measures to encourage careful and efficient fuel usage are also under consideration.

