KP Governor Kundi calls on PM Shehbaz

Pakistan

During the meeting, the overall current political situation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa matters came under discussion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the overall current political situation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa matters came under discussion, a press release issued by the PM House said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Advisor to the prime minister Rana Sanaullah were also present on the occasion.

