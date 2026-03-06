106 more Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan border crossing

The process of repatriating Pakistanis living in Iran is continuing. Authorities stated that 1,497 people have reached Taftan from Iran over the past five days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Another 106 Pakistani citizens stranded in the Middle East have safely returned home through the Taftan border crossing from Iran on Thursday.

Following the Iran-Israel war, the process of repatriating Pakistanis living in Iran is continuing. According to officials, a total of 322 people have returned through the Gabd-Rimdan border and the Taftan border.

Authorities stated that 1,497 people have reached Taftan from Iran over the past five days. All the Pakistani citizens arriving from Iran are being provided with accommodation, food, and other necessary facilities.

