KP CM Afridi visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolences on Khamenei's martyrdom

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi visited the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar on Thursday where he met the Iranian Consul General and offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leadership. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Shafi Jan was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Iran.

Sohail Afridi said Ayatollah Khamenei symbolized steadfastness and freedom for the Muslim Ummah and his services for the Muslim world would be remembered.

The Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant patience and strength to the Iranian nation to bear the irreparable loss.

He also offered Fateha and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed leader the highest place in Jannah and eternal peace.

