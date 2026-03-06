104 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid Iran-US-Israel conflict

21 flights from Karachi to destinations including Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Bahrain were cancelled.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Ongoing tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, United States and Israel continued to disrupt air travel, with 104 flights from Pakistan to Middle Eastern destinations cancelled on Friday.

According to aviation sources, 21 flights from Karachi to destinations including Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Bahrain were cancelled.

Similarly, 27 flights from Lahore to Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Dammam and Abu Dhabi were cancelled.

From Islamabad, 29 flights bound for Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Sharjah and Dubai were cancelled, while 14 flights were ready for departure.

Meanwhile, 12 flights from Peshawar to Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Jeddah were cancelled, while four flights were scheduled to operate.

In Multan, eight flights to Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dammam were cancelled, while seven flights were ready for departure.

Similarly, seven flights from Faisalabad to Dubai, Sharjah and Jeddah were cancelled, while two flights are expected to operate.

However, aviation officials said that all four scheduled flights from Quetta to Sharjah and Dubai are expected to operate today.

Officials added that a total of 1,130 flights from Pakistan to Middle Eastern countries have been cancelled during the past week due to the ongoing regional conflict and security concerns.

