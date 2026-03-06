NAB chairman's term extended by three years

Pakistan extends NAB Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed’s tenure by three years from March 6, 2026, following passage of the NAB Amendment Bill allowing term extensions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has approved a three-year extension for the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad.

The extension was granted under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and the Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the official notification.

According to the notification, the extension will take effect from March 6, 2026, and will be subject to the same terms and conditions as the current tenure.

This development comes a day after both the Senate and National Assembly passed the NAB Amendment Bill, which now allows for the extension of the NAB chairman’s term. Previously, the law did not permit such an extension.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed was first appointed as NAB chairman on March 4, 2023, following the resignation of his predecessor.

