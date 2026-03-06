Punjab to establish Anti-Drone Units in all districts

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to establish “Anti-Drone Units” in all districts, with each district also receiving an “Anti-Drone System” for enhanced security.

According to the Punjab Home Department, these units will operate under the leadership of the district’s DPO, and the Anti-Drone Systems will use advanced jammers to neutralize drones operated by hostile or malicious actors.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen aerial surveillance and improve public safety across the province.

Punjab authorities have already enforced Section 144, restricting the outdoor operation of drones, while the government has banned drone usage by the general public due to security concerns.

Law enforcement agencies and intelligence bodies are exempt from this restriction to ensure operational efficiency.