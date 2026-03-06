Several Afghan Taliban posts destroyed as Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq continues

Pakistan Army intensifies Operation Ghazb Lil-Haq, targeting Afghan Taliban and Fitnah al-Khawarij in Kurram sector with ground assaults and heavy artillery; operation ongoing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has intensified ground and air operations against the Afghan Taliban and “Fitnah al-Khawarij” as part of Operation Ghazb Lil-Haq.

Security sources said several Taliban posts were destroyed during successful operations in the Kurram sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Heavy artillery fire was used to target positions held by the Afghan Taliban and Fitnah al-Khawarij.

Officials said the operation is ongoing and will continue until all strategic objectives are achieved.

