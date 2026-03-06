Federal govt announces spring holidays for Islamabad schools

The spring holidays have been aligned with the Eidul-Fitr holidays to provide an extended break for students and staff.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Friday announced spring holidays for all federal educational institutions in Islamabad from March 24 to March 27, and they are scheduled to reopen on March 30, according to an official notification.

The move affects all federal government schools and colleges across Islamabad, allowing students to enjoy a longer holiday period during the festive season.

