Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Federal govt announces spring holidays for Islamabad schools

Federal govt announces spring holidays for Islamabad schools

Pakistan

The spring holidays have been aligned with the Eidul-Fitr holidays to provide an extended break for students and staff.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Friday announced spring holidays for all federal educational institutions in Islamabad from March 24 to March 27, and they are scheduled to reopen on March 30, according to an official notification.

Authorities confirmed that the spring holidays have been aligned with the Eidul-Fitr holidays to provide an extended break for students and staff.

The move affects all federal government schools and colleges across Islamabad, allowing students to enjoy a longer holiday period during the festive season.
 

Related Topics
Islamabad



Related News