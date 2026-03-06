Bannu police thwart major terror plot, defuses multiple IEDs

Police in Bannu foiled a major terror plot, defusing three IEDs near a bridge and market on Bannu–Miranshah Road. Suspects fired at police during drone surveillance but fled.

PESHAWAR (APP) - Bannu Police on Friday successfully foiled a major terror attempt by defusing multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the areas under Baka Khel and Kaki police stations.

According to district police, two IEDs containing over 140 kilograms of explosives were neutralized in Baka Khel, while another weighing around eight kilograms was defused in Kaki.

The devices had been planted near a bridge on Bannu–Miranshah Road and in a local market, posing a serious threat to public safety.

Acting on early morning intelligence, teams led by SDPOs and DSP CTD Bannu, under the supervision of DPO Bannu, were dispatched along with district police, Rapid Response Force (RRF), CTD Swat teams, and the Bomb Disposal Squad.

During drone surveillance, three suspects attempting to remotely detonate the devices opened fire on police, leading to a brief exchange before they escaped into nearby bushes.

The Bomb Disposal Squad successfully neutralized the explosives, preventing significant damage and saving numerous lives.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the operation and announced a reward for the Bannu Police team. DIG Bannu Region also lauded the intelligence-based operation for its efficiency and effectiveness.