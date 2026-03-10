KP govt approves outer Ring Road plan to ease traffic in South Peshawar

KP announces 31-km Outer Ring Road for southern Peshawar to reduce traffic, promote trade, and include interchanges. BRT track feasibility also under review, says CM Sohail Afridi

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Under the chairmanship of Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting was held to discuss the Outer Ring Road project for the southern part of Peshawar.

The Chief Minister stated that the proposed second Ring Road, approximately 31 kilometers long, will cover southern Peshawar.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion while promoting commercial activity in the area.

During the briefing, officials shared that the preliminary estimated cost of the Outer Ring Road is expected to range between 50 and 60 billion Pakistani Rupees.

CM Sohail Afridi instructed that suitable interchanges be included in the project for public convenience.

He emphasized that planning should consider future requirements and directed authorities to coordinate with the National Highway Authority (NHA) to establish an interchange at the Peshawar Bus Terminal, allowing buses to access the city directly without adding congestion.

He further said that the possibility of including a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) track along the Ring Road will also be reviewed.