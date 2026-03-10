Karachi police finalizes security plan for 21st Ramazan procession

Karachi Police deploys over 5,000 officers with snipers, CCTV, and QRTs for 21st Ramadan procession. Citizens urged to report suspicious activity on Madadgar 15

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Karachi Police has formulated a comprehensive security plan for 21st Ramadan, marking the Day of Imam Ali (as).

According to the Karachi Police Chief, foolproof security arrangements will be in place for the central procession of the day. A total of 5,213 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

For security duties, 19 SSPs, SPs, 53 DSPs, 755 NGOs, and 4,244 police personnel will be assigned.

Special security arrangements will be made along procession routes, entry and exit points, and return paths, including route sealing, snap checking, CCTV monitoring, and deployment of snipers on high-rise buildings.

Additional IG Karachi stated that Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain alert to tackle any emergency situation. Police personnel have also been assigned to key hospitals to ensure safety.

The Karachi Police Chief instructed officers to maintain peace and order during the procession and urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity via the “Madadgar 15” helpline.