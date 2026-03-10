PDMA warns of flash flood risk as rain forecast for KP

PDMA also warned that the chances of glacial lake outburst floods have increased due to an unusual rise in temperatures.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Heavy rainfall is expected to begin today in the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising concerns about possible flash floods, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA said that rain is likely to continue from today until Thursday across several upper districts of the province. The expected downpours may increase the risk of flash floods in vulnerable mountainous areas.

Authorities also warned that the chances of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) have increased due to an unusual rise in temperatures. The warmer conditions can accelerate glacier melting, causing glacial lakes to overflow or burst.

The disaster management authority noted that such incidents could trigger sudden flooding in nearby valleys and streams, posing a threat to local communities and infrastructure.

The PDMA has issued directives to the concerned district administrations, urging them to take precautionary measures and remain on alert. Local authorities have been advised to ensure preparedness to deal with any emergency situation that may arise due to the expected weather conditions.

Residents in vulnerable areas have also been urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety guidelines issued by authorities.