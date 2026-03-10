Punjab govt decides to temporarily close medical educational institutions

All public and private medical universities, colleges, and nursing colleges in Punjab will remain closed from March 10 to March 31

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Monday decided to temporarily close all medical educational institutions in the province in the wake of petroleum crisis linked to the ongoing regional conflict.

All public and private medical universities, colleges, and nursing colleges in Punjab will remain closed from March 10 to March 31. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued an official notification.

Classes and academic activities for first-year and second-year MBBS students will be conducted online. However, third, fourth, and final-year MBBS classes and clinical attachments will continue as usual.

All medical examinations will take place according to the previously announced schedule.

Nursing and allied health students will be required to perform their duties in affiliated hospitals, and all teaching faculty will also carry out their responsibilities in the respective hospitals.

Heads of institutions have been directed to strictly ensure implementation of the government’s instructions.

