PPP leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto, discuss political issues

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senators and leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) met with the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi on Monday to discuss various political issues.

According to sources, PPP Senator Sarmad Ali met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, where matters related to the Senate came under discussion.

Saleem Baloch, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, also met Bilawal and briefed him on the performance of the Public Health Engineering Department.

